STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index rose 0.73 percent and the 50-share NSE index also gained 0.74 percent, led by gains in bank shares such as ICICI Bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.15 percent. IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 4.9 percent this year, down from 6.1 percent it made in July, and says the central bank should hold rates unless inflation experiences a sustained fall. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR falls to 52.26/27 versus its previous close of 52.64/65, in line with other Asian pairs, but demand from importers is likely to cap big falls. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS flat at 6.97 percent. The 1-year rate also flat at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)