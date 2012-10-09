STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended up 0.45 percent and the 50-share NSE index closed 0.5 percent higher compared with two previous sessions of losses as dented stocks such as Infosys rose, while private banks such as ICICI Bank gained on hopes their quarterly earnings would prove resilient. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.14 percent in a range-bound trading as dealers avoided taking a definite rate view ahead of crucial inflation numbers next week. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR closed at 52.72/73 versus its previous close of 52.64/65, touching its lowest level in a week, as dollar demand from importers and broad dollar short-covering offset inflows seen on the back of share market gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 6.96 percent. The 1-year rate down 1 bp at 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 as demand was largely stable in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)