STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares ended lower led by profit-taking in banking stocks, including ICICI Bank, and as sentiment was hit by rating agency Standard & Poor's warning that the country still faced the threat of a rating cut despite recent reforms. The BSE index fell 0.86 percent, or 162.26 points, to end at 18,631.10 points. The 50-share NSE index lost 0.92 percent, or 52.45 points, to end at 5,652.15 points, closing below the psychologically important 5,700 level. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points (bps) at 8.16 percent from Tuesday's close on S&P report. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell to its lowest in two weeks, tracking gains in the global dollar and on S&P report. The partially convertible rupee closed at 53.0450/0550 per dollar versus its previous close of 52.72/73, the fourth successive session of fall and its longest losing streak since late July. It earlier hit a session low of 53.1850, its lowest since Sept. 27. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 6.97 percent. The 1-year rate up 3 bps at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ended nearly steady at 8.05-8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)