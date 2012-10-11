STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.14 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.17 percent, on caution ahead of corporate earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield is at 8.15 percent. The Reserve Bank of India may buy 1.2 trillion rupees of bonds in the second half of fiscal 2012/13, or 60 percent of the planned issuance, to offset incremental liquidity tightness, BarCap estimates. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR edges marginally lower to 53.02/03 after rising to 53.16 immediately after open as exporters step in to sell dollars, but the domestic share market performance is key for direction. The pair had closed at 53.0450/0550 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS is down 1 basis point (bp) at 6.96 percent. The 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate nearly steady at 8.05-8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)