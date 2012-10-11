STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.20 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.17 percent, on caution ahead of corporate earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.15 percent, with a rate cut in South Korea for a second time in four months aiding sentiment. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR edges marginally higher to 53.10/11 after rising to 53.16 immediately after open as exporters step in to sell dollars. The domestic share market performance is also closely watched for direction. The pair had closed at 53.0450/0550 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS is down 1 bp at 6.96 percent. The 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate nearly steady at 8.05-8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)