STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index rose 0.93 percent to 18,804.75 points, while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.99 percent at 5,708.05 points, as expectations of better-than-expected earnings sent Infosys and HDFC Bank higher a day before they report results. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.16 percent, ahead of August factory data on Friday and as some dealers trimmed position ahead of a 130 billion rupees bond sale. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday, boosted by exporter dollar sales and a late rebound in the domestic share market which likely helped bring in some foreign fund inflows. The partially convertible rupee closed at 52.6850/6950 per dollar, 0.7 percent stronger compared to its Wednesday's close of 53.0450/0550. The unit moved in a wide range of 52.63 to 53.16 during the session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS unchanged at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year rate was steady at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.00-8.05 percent, nearly steady from its 8.05-8.10 percent previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)