STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.36 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.27 percent, on caution ahead of corporate earnings. Shares in Infosys Ltd, India's No.2 software exporter, fall 6.9 percent after the company's revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year that ends in March failed to meet market expectations. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.17 percent, with the August industrial output data failing to have any major impact despite being better-than-expected. Traders will now await the auction results due later in the day for cues. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR marginally lower at 52.63/64 versus its previous close of 52.6850/6950, tracking mild gains in the euro, but any further fall likely to be capped by losses in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 3 bps at 7.00 percent, while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, nearly steady from its Thursday close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)