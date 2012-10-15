STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index gain 0.1 percent, rebounding from mild falls earlier. Banks gain even after data showed wholesale price index (WPI) rose at a faster-than-expected 7.81 percent in September from a year earlier. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.17 percent after wholesale price index (WPI) rose at a faster-than-expected 7.81 percent in September from a year earlier. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.99/53.02 versus its previous close of 52.8050/8150, tracking weaker Asian FX, stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate rise 2 bps each to 6.99 percent and 7.60 percent respectively, after higher-than-expected inflation data in September. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent from Friday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)