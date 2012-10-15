STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index gain 0.2 percent as Reliance Industries rose ahead of July-September earnings due later in the day, while ITC hit record high as defensive sectors regained some of their appeal after under-performing last month. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.17 percent steady but off the day's low, following a higher-than-expected inflation print for September which dampened hopes for a rate cut by the central bank later this month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.015/53.025 versus its previous close of 52.8050/8150, after inflation data was stronger than expected, pushing back hopes for a rate cut that investors had hoped would help boost growth and spark further foreign flows into equity markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate rise 1 basis point each to 7.01 percent and 7.62 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent from 8.00/8.05 percent at Friday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)