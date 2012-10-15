UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index gain 0.2 percent as Reliance Industries rose ahead of July-September earnings due later in the day, while ITC hit record high as defensive sectors regained some of their appeal after under-performing last month. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.17 percent steady but off the day's low, following a higher-than-expected inflation print for September which dampened hopes for a rate cut by the central bank later this month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.015/53.025 versus its previous close of 52.8050/8150, after inflation data was stronger than expected, pushing back hopes for a rate cut that investors had hoped would help boost growth and spark further foreign flows into equity markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate rise 1 basis point each to 7.01 percent and 7.62 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent from 8.00/8.05 percent at Friday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources