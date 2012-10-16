STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index gain 0.3 percent each tracking gains in other Asian markets on Tuesday after rallies in U.S. stocks and positive U.S. data cheered investor mood, with hopes for some progress in the euro zone debt crisis also helping to underpin sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.17 percent. The rally in oil prices overnight may limit any downward pressure on bond yields and hold it in a 8.16 to 8.18 percent range during the day, traders say. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.86/52.87 versus its previous close of 53.015/53.025, tracking improved global risk appetite after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate fall 1 basis point each to 7.00 percent and 7.61 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Monday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)