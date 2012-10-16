UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closed down 0.73 percent, while the 50-share NSE index shed 0.69 percent, as Tata Motors retreated after monthly sales at its Jaguar Land Rover unit disappointed, while Reliance Industries was pressured by profit-taking after quarterly earnings met forecasts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points at 8.15 percent as comments from a central bank deputy governor raised some hope the central bank may follow-up on the government's reform drive by cutting rates on Oct. 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed stronger at 52.87/88 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.015/53.025, snapping two sessions of losses as demand for global risk assets was bolstered by better-than-expected U.S. and German economic indicators, and talk Spain may soon ask for a bailout. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate dropped 2 basis points to 6.99 percent and the 1-year swap rate fell 1 basis point to 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Monday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources