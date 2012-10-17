UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index was flat, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.03 percent on profit booking in blue chips such as Reliance Industries and State Bank of India. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent. Trading is expected to be range-bound in the lead-up to the RBI policy review on Oct. 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger for a second session at 52.76/77 per dollar versus its previous close of 52.87/88, tracking a risk-on mood globally after strong U.S. earnings and after Spain averted a ratings downgrade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7 percent and the 1-year swap rate unchanged at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Tuesday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources