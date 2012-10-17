STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index was flat, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.03 percent on profit booking in blue chips such as Reliance Industries and State Bank of India. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.16 percent. Trading is expected to be range-bound in the lead-up to the RBI policy review on Oct. 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger for a second session at 52.76/77 per dollar versus its previous close of 52.87/88, tracking a risk-on mood globally after strong U.S. earnings and after Spain averted a ratings downgrade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7 percent and the 1-year swap rate unchanged at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Tuesday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)