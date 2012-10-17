STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended up 0.18 percent at 18,610.77 points while the NSE index closed 0.22 percent higher at 5,660.25 points as investors bought battered stocks such as Infosys even when risk prevailed ahead of key corporate earning numbers lined up this week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.15 percent as a fall in global crude prices eased some of the inflationary worries, although no big debt price movements are expected ahead of the central bank's policy review towards the end of the month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed unchanged at 52.87/88 per dollar as positive sentiment from gains in the euro was offset by dollar demand from oil and defence companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year swap rate closed steady at 6.99 percent while the 1-year swap rate closed down 1 basis point at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)