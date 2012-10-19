STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.30 percent at 18,735.84 points while the NSE index fell 0.33 percent at 5,699.75 points, tracking losses in Asian shares which eased as markets consolidated gains from a three-day rally after European Union leaders took a big step towards deeper integration with a deal to set up a single banking supervisor. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.13 percent as the large cash deficit in the banking system which is at a near four-month high has sparked hopes the central bank may buy bonds through open market operations to infuse cash. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.71/72 per dollar versus 53.41/42 at previous close due to dollar demand from oil firms and tracking broad weakness in other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap down 1 basis point at 6.96 percent while the 1-year swap rate steady at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, little changed from its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)