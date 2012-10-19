STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index slips 0.72 percent and the 50-share NSE index down 0.7 percent, led by a fall in banking shares such as State Bank of India GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.12 percent. Cash deficit in the banking system at a four-month high has sparked hopes of central bank buying bonds through open market operations to infuse cash. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR falls to 53.71/72 from a one-month high of 53.82 earlier in the session. The pair closed at 53.41/42 on Thursday. State-run banks sell dollars after the steep rise in the pair in early trade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap down 2 basis points at 6.95 percent while the 1-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, little changed from its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)