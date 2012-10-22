STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gained 0.59 percent and the 50-share NSE index added 0.58 percent, after strong earnings from blue-chip companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd boosted market sentiments. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.13 percent as traders abstained from taking positions in the holiday-shortened week. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee dropped to 53.47/48 from its previous close of 53.84/85 on the back of dollar sales, likely on behalf of foreign investors looking to bid at the auction of unused limits in government and corporate debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap was unchanged at 6.97 percent while the 1-year swap rate was steady at 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rates rose to 8.05/8.10 percent from Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent as demand was higher in the first week of the reporting fortnight with two trading holidays during the week adding to the demand. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)