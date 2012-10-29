STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gains 0.5 percent to 18,715.16 points while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.43 percent at 5,689 points, with Reliance Industries up 1.4 percent on hopes for improved relationship with the government after the appointment of Veerappa Moily as the new Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister on Sunday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.13 percent as caution prevailed ahead of the central bank policy review on Oct. 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee hit a one-week low at open on weakness in the euro, with month-end dollar demand by oil refiners likely to weigh. The rupee was at 53.83/85 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.74/75, after opening at 53.88. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 basis point higher at 6.99 percent while the 1-year swap rate also edged up 1 bp to 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent in the second week of the reporting fortnight, lower from the four-day rate close at 8.10/8.20 percent on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)