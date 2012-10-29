STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index falls 0.04 percent and the 50-share NSE index is down 0.05 percent at 5,689 points, with caution ahead of RBI policy review on Tuesday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.13 percent ahead of the policy review on Oct. 30. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.90/91 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.74/75. The rupee hit a one-week low at open on weakness in the euro, with month-end dollar demand by oil refiners likely to weigh. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 basis point higher at 6.99 percent while the 1-year swap rate also flat at 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent in the second week of the reporting fortnight, lower from the four-day rate close at 8.10/8.20 percent on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)