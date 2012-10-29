STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended up 0.06 percent at 18,635.82 points and the 50-share NSE index rose 0.02 percent to 5,665.60 points, as Reliance Industries Ltd gained on hopes the appointment of a new oil minister would improve its relations with the government, but Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd dropped after its quarterly earnings missed estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.13 percent as traders preferred to stay on the sidelines a day ahead of the central bank's policy review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 54.08/09 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.56/57 as local stocks gave up gains ahead of the central bank's rate meeting and the euro is dragged lower by continued uncertainty over Greece and Spain. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate ended up 1 basis point (bp) at 6.99 percent, while the 1-year swap rate fell 1 bp to 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent in the second week of the reporting fortnight, lower compared to the four-day rate which ended at 8.10/8.20 percent on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)