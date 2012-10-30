(Corrects to say 10-year yield rose by 5 bps, not 6 bps) STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.85 percent and the 50-share NSE index 1 percent lower, led by fall in rate sensitive sectors after the Indian central bank left interest rates on hold on Tuesday but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield gains 5 basis points, at 8.18 percent after the central bank's decision. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.03/04 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.08/09. However, the Indian rupee weakened to 54.03/04 per dollar from around 53.89/90 before the RBI's decision. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.02 percent, while the 1-year swap rate up 8 bps at 7.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)