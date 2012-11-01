STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is up 0.2 percent while the 50-share NSE index rises 0.28 percent led by gains in auto shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.21 percent after opening higher as value buying creeps in. RUPEE -------------- INR off highs on oil-related USD buying, pair at 53.79/80 after rising to 53.67, versus last close of 53.80/81. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-yr OIS rate and the 1-year OIS rate steady at 7.09 percent and 7.75 percent respectively as traders refrain from building new positions after heavy paying seen post the central bank's policy review. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against the previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)