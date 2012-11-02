UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gains 1.12 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also up 1.04 percent, led by a rally in recent underperformer such as ITC Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 1 basis point higher at 8.20 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally higher at 53.68/69 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.6950/7150, tracking gains in the domestic share market while euro losses limit upside. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.10 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate steady at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent steady at from its Thursday close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources