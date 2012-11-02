STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gained 1.04 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.93 percent, posting its biggest weekly gain in three weeks, helped by select buying in recent underperformers such as ITC Ltd and Larsen and Toubro as the global risk environment improved on the back of better-than-expected U.S. economic data. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 8.20 percent in a rangebound trade as investors see low volatility till there are new triggers by way of open market operations or further reform announcements. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 53.8050/8150 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.6950/7150, after hitting a one-week high early in the session on Friday as sharp losses in the euro prompted banks to cover their short dollar positions heading into the weekend, but gains in domestic shares limited the fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the 1-year OIS rate were steady at 7.09 percent and 7.75 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent against Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)