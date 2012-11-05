UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gained 0.11 percent and the 50-share NSE index was up 0.12 percent, despite a fall in Asian shares on Monday tracking a sell-off in global shares late last week, as investors continued to shed risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth prospects worldwide. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp) lower at 8.19 percent on softer commodity prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.05/06 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.8050/8150, tracking broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian units. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.08 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate was steady at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources