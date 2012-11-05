STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gained 0.11 percent and the 50-share NSE index was up 0.12 percent, despite a fall in Asian shares on Monday tracking a sell-off in global shares late last week, as investors continued to shed risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth prospects worldwide. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp) lower at 8.19 percent on softer commodity prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.05/06 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.8050/8150, tracking broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian units. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.08 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate was steady at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)