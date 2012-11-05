STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index falls 0.08 percent and the 50-share NSE index is down 0.05 percent, led by declines in banking stocks such as ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.20 percent, recovering from a session low of 8.18 percent after Bloomberg News reported the government may borrow an additional 250 billion rupees ($4.65 billion) in the current fiscal year. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.07/09 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.8050/8150, tracking broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian units. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.08 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate is steady at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)