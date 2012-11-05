STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.04 percent and the 50-share NSE index 0.11 percent higher, led by gains in defensive stocks such as ITC and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on caution ahead of U.S. election. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off lows at 8.19 percent from 8.20 percent on renewed concern that the government may have to borrow more to fund a fiscal deficit for the fiscal year that is expected to widen from the initial target. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.60/61 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.8050/8150, its weakest level against the dollar in more than a month and half, tracking a bout of global risk aversion ahead of U.S. elections and a key Greek parliamentary vote on austerity. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the 1-year OIS rate were steady at 7.09 percent and 7.75 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)