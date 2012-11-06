STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share BSE index and the 50-share NSE index are flat.
Leading the fall are auto shares such as Tata Motors
and Maruti Suzuki, while drugmaker Cipla
gains a day after reporting robust earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.19 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee steady at 54.60/61 per
dollar but off the day's low, as exporters step in to sell
dollars after the pair hits a one-and-a-half-month low of
54.7850 earlier in the session.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis
point (bp) at 7.10 percent while the 1-year OIS rate
1 bp higher at 7.76 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate steady at its previous close of
8.05/8.10 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)