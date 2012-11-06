STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.29 percent and the 50-share NSE index 0.35 percent higher, with drugmaker Cipla jumping after reporting a surge in quarterly earnings while State Bank of India rose on hopes of rising demand for loans in the holiday season GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.18 percent on hopes that any extra borrowing by the government will be funded by treasury bills. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.43/44 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.60/61. The Indian rupee retreated from one-and-half month lows hit early in the session to close stronger on Tuesday boosted by corporate dollar sales and a mild recovery in the domestic stock markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the 1-year OIS rate were up 1 basis point each at 7.10 percent and 7.76 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent against previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)