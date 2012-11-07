STOCKS ----------------------- India's main indexes rose for a sixth session on Wednesday, marking their highest close in near 4-1/2 weeks, as State Bank of India rose on hopes of better asset quality in September quarter results, while other lenders such as ICICI Bank rose in anticipation of better loan growth in the holiday season. India's BSE index rose 0.45 percent, or 85.03 points, to end at 18,902.41 points. The 50-share NSE index rose 0.62 percent, or 35.70 points, to 5,760.10, marking its highest close since Oct. 4. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point higher at 8.19 percent in rangebound trade as market participants await central bank's word on possible open market operations as well as key macroeconomic data next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened for a second straight session on Wednesday, recovering further from a one-and-a-half month low hit in the previous session, as U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election to a second term boosts risk assets globally. The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.2050/2150 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.43/44. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate 4 basis points higher at 7.14 percent and the 1-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 7.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.15 percent versus previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)