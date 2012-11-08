STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index fell 0.3 percent and the NSE index edged down 0.37 percent, retreating from near 4-1/2 week highs, as recent out-performers such as Larsen & Toubro were hit by profit-taking on worries about budget negotiations in the United States and Europe's economic troubles. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.19 percent ahead of the 130 billion rupee bond sale on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.36/37 per dollar weaker than its previous close of 54.2050/2150 snapping two sessions of gains, as euro zone concerns again took centre stage with worries over whether Spain would seek a bailout soon. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate was flat at 7.77 p ercent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 1 basis point to 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus previous close of 8.05/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)