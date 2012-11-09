STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index is down 0.34 percent while the NSE index
edges down 0.33 percent. State Bank of India fell 2.7
percent after the country's biggest lender, posted a 30 percent
gain in quarterly net profit, the smallest increase this year,
as higher provisioning for bad loans constrained earnings
growth. Ÿ
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point (bp) at 8.20 percent ahead of the 130 billion rupee
bond sale later in session.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.41/42 per dollar,
marginally weaker than its previous close of 54.36/37, helped by
a mild recovery in the euro in Asian session.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.77 percent,
while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 bp up at
7.14 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)