STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.34 percent while the NSE index edges down 0.33 percent. State Bank of India fell 2.7 percent after the country's biggest lender, posted a 30 percent gain in quarterly net profit, the smallest increase this year, as higher provisioning for bad loans constrained earnings growth. Ÿ GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.20 percent ahead of the 130 billion rupee bond sale later in session. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.41/42 per dollar, marginally weaker than its previous close of 54.36/37, helped by a mild recovery in the euro in Asian session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.77 percent, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 bp up at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)