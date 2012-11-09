STOCKS
India's BSE index is down 0.86 percent while the NSE index
edges down 0.91 percent, led by falls in State Bank of India,
after the country's biggest lender posted its smallest profit
increase this year as bad loans constrained earnings growth.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3
basis points (bp) at 8.22 percent as traders lightened their
positions after the supply of long-end bonds at the government
auction ahead of a truncated week.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 54.75/76 per dollar,
weaker than its previous close of 54.36/37, as the euro gave up
its early gains and local stocks fell after the country's
largest lender reported earnings below expectations.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.77 percent
while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 2 basis
points to 7.15 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)