STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.86 percent while the NSE index edges down 0.91 percent, led by falls in State Bank of India, after the country's biggest lender posted its smallest profit increase this year as bad loans constrained earnings growth. Ÿ GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points (bp) at 8.22 percent as traders lightened their positions after the supply of long-end bonds at the government auction ahead of a truncated week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.75/76 per dollar, weaker than its previous close of 54.36/37, as the euro gave up its early gains and local stocks fell after the country's largest lender reported earnings below expectations. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.77 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 2 basis points to 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)