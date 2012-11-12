STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.35 percent while the NSE index edges 0.27 percent lower after data showed weaker-than-expected industrial output in September. Ÿ GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.21 percent versus previous close of 8.22 percent after the weaker-than-expected September factory data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee was stronger at 55.06/07 per dollar from its previous close of 54.75/76, after data showed the country's trade deficit widened in October, raising concerns about the current account deficit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.75 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)