STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.07 percent while the NSE index edges 0.04 percent lower after a surprise contraction in industrial production, a fall in exports, and a higher consumer price index deepened fears about the Indian economy. Ÿ GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.21 percent versus previous close of 8.22 percent after weaker-than-expected September factory data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee was at 54.88/89 per dollar from its previous close of 54.75/76, after data showing a record trade deficit and contraction in factory output stoked fears about economic growth at a time of continued high inflation. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.75 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.10/15 percent from 8.05/8.10 percent at the previous close.