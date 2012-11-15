STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.79 percent while the NSE index edges 0.63 percent lower, as concerns about protracted negotiations to avoid a U.S. "fiscal cliff" hit software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.19 percent as an unexpected easing of inflation in October spurred bets the central bank will have more room to loosen policy to support growth. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee was at 54.70/71 per dollar from its previous close of 54.88/89, snapping three sessions of losses, on bunched up dollar sales by foreign banks after public holidays and inflows from a state-run utility. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate fell 4 basis points to 7.71 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 30, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 3 bps to 7.11 percent, a level seen last on Nov. 7. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent unchanged from its previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)