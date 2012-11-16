STOCKS
-----------------------
India's 30-share BSE index is up 0.3 percent and the
50-share NSE index 0.14 percent higher on the back of some
short-covering after falling for five consecutive sessions.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp
at 8.20 percent versus its previous close of 8.19 percent after
the central bank governor's comment on inflation being still
high.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.96/97 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.70/71, tracking losses in most
other Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate is up 1 basis
point at 7.72 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate is steady at
its previous close of 7.11 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)