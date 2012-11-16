STOCKS
India's 30-share BSE index closes down 0.88 percent at
18,309.37 points while the 50-share NSE index ends down 1.01
percent at 5,574.05 points, falling for a sixth day in row as
caution ahead of next week's resumption of parliament weighs
heavily, with investors also factoring in the worsening global
risk environment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.19
percent but drops 3 bps on the week, its first weekly fall in
four, as hopes for monetary policy easing in December rise after
an unexpected fall in October inflation data.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.1650/1750 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.70/71, extending its
losing streak to a third week, as investors remained cautious on
risk assets ahead of a key eurogroup meeting and worries over
the U.S. 'fiscal cliff'.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate ends up 1 basis
point at 7.72 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to
7.13 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
its Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent.
