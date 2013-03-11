STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent higher, led by gains in Reliance and ONGC. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp) higher at 7.85 percent after heavy debt selling by state-run banks on Friday and on global risk-on sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.5050/51 per dlr vs 54.285/295 on Friday, largely buoyed by global dollar strength on strong U.S. economic data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.56 percent while the five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Friday's 7.70/7.80 percent for three day close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)