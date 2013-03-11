STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15
percent higher, led by gains in Reliance and ONGC.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis
point (bp) higher at 7.85 percent after heavy debt selling by
state-run banks on Friday and on global risk-on sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.5050/51 per dlr vs
54.285/295 on Friday, largely buoyed by global dollar strength
on strong U.S. economic data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.56 percent while the
five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus
Friday's 7.70/7.80 percent for three day close.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)