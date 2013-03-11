STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index down 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index
0.01 percent lower, tracking weak Asian peers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 7.84 percent, off day's high post trade data.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.27/28 per dollar
versus 54.285/295 on Friday, after data showed India's February
exports rose 4.25 percent from a year earlier to
$26.3 billion.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.57 percent
and the five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus
Friday's 7.70/7.80 percent for three day close.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)