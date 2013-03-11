STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.01 percent lower, tracking weak Asian peers. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.84 percent, off day's high post trade data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.27/28 per dollar versus 54.285/295 on Friday, after data showed India's February exports rose 4.25 percent from a year earlier to $26.3 billion. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.57 percent and the five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Friday's 7.70/7.80 percent for three day close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)