STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index 0.7 percent lower after better-than-expected factory data on Tuesday and accelerating consumer inflation raised doubts on whether the central bank will ease rates on March 19. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian bond yields flat at 7.89 percent ahead of the key inflation data. The crucial headline inflation scheduled to be released on Thursday, with a reading of 6.5 percent or less, seen cementing rate cut hopes. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.10/11 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate flat at 7.58 percent and the five-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)