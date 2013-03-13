STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is down 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index
0.7 percent lower after better-than-expected factory data on
Tuesday and accelerating consumer inflation raised doubts on
whether the central bank will ease rates on March 19.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian bond yields flat at 7.89 percent ahead of the key
inflation data. The crucial headline inflation scheduled to be
released on Thursday, with a reading of 6.5 percent or less,
seen cementing rate cut hopes.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.10/11 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate flat at 7.58 percent and the five-year OIS
rate down 1 basis point at 7.21 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent compared
with Tuesday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)