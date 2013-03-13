STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 1.03 percent and the broader NSE index 1.06 percent lower, posting their biggest daily fall this month on Wednesday, as interest rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank continued to retreat a day before key inflation data that could help determine whether the central bank eases monetary policy. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 7.90 percent ahead of the key inflation data. The crucial headline inflation scheduled to be released on Thursday, with a reading of 6.5 percent or less, seen cementing rate cut hopes. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends lower at 54.30/31 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850, driven by a sharp fall in local stocks and rumoured dollar demand by state-run banks likely for government purchase needs. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate flat at 7.58 percent and the five-year OIS rate also flat at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)