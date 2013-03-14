STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index down 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index
0.49 percent lower, led by a fall in banking stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark bond yield 3 basis points lower at 7.87
percent after RBI Governor Subbarao's comments on the federal
budget being positive for fiscal consolidation boosts rate cut
hopes.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee lower at 54.50/51 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.30/31 on the back of dollar
strength and weak shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.56 percent and the
five-year OIS rate also down 2 bps at 7.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent compared
with Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)