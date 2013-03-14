STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.7 percent and the broader NSE index 0.7 percent higher, led by gains in banking stocks, after February core wholesale price index came well below expectations, raising hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.86 percent from its previous close on a volatile session that saw yields rising to as high as 7.91 percent earlier in the session. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.26/27 per dollar compared with its previous close of 54.30/31 after core inflation came below estimate. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.55 percent and the five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)