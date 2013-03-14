STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index closes up 1.07 percent at 19,570.44 points and
the broader NSE index ends 0.99 percent higher at 5,908.95
points, ending a three-day losing streak, as interest
rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd rose
after lower-than-expected core inflation data raised hopes the
central bank would ease monetary policy next week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield ends down 4 basis
points (bps) at 7.86 percent as lower-than-expected core
inflation and the central bank chief's comments on the budget
help cement rate cut bets ahead of the policy on Tuesday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.3550/3650 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 54.30/31, tracking a
late fall in the euro. The rupee had gained earlier in the
session following the lower-than-estimated core inflation.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate ends down 4 bps at 7.54 percent and the
five-year OIS rate ends down 3 bps at 7.19 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate ends at 7.75/7.80 percent
compared with Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)