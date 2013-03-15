STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.40 percent and the broader NSE index 0.5 percent higher as rate cut hopes continue to cheer investors following lower-than-expected core inflation data on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.85 percent as rate cut bets re-emerge following the core inflation data and comments from the central bank chief on the budget being responsible. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.09/10 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.3550/3650, tracking gains in the regional currencies and domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.52 percent and the five-year OIS rate also down 2 bps at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus 7.75/7.80 percent at close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)