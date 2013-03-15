BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.40 percent and the broader NSE index 0.5 percent higher as rate cut hopes continue to cheer investors following lower-than-expected core inflation data on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.85 percent as rate cut bets re-emerge following the core inflation data and comments from the central bank chief on the budget being responsible. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.09/10 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.3550/3650, tracking gains in the regional currencies and domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.52 percent and the five-year OIS rate also down 2 bps at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus 7.75/7.80 percent at close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.