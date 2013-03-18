STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is down 0.86 percent and the broader NSE index
is 0.82 percent lower, in line with a fall in Asian shares as
investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield is up 2 basis points
at 7.88 percent, ahead of the fiscal first half borrowing
numbers due later in the session. Dealers are also awaiting the
RBI's rate decision on Tuesday, with the central bank widely
expected to lower rates by 25 basis points.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.20/21 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.02/03, tracking global risk
aversion and on Moody's comments on food inflation being credit
negative.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.49 percent and the
five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.13 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus
7.80/7.90 percent at close on Friday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)