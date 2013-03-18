STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closed down 0.7 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.64 percent lower, as interest rate-sensitive stocks were hit a day before the central bank reviews monetary policy, while broader sentiment was hurt after a radical bailout plan for Cyprus spooked global markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.88 percent, ahead of the fiscal first-half borrowing numbers. Dealers are also awaiting the RBI's rate decision on Tuesday, with the central bank widely expected to lower rates by 25 bps. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at 54.1650/1750 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.02/03. It posted its worst daily fall against the dollar in more than two weeks, tracking a fall in global currencies after a bailout plan for Cyprus that involved taxing bank deposits sent shockwaves across financial markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate flat at 7.50 percent and the five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.70/7.80 percent versus Friday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)