STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index 0.13 percent higher, tracking a rebound in Asian shares but sentiment cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review decision due at 0530 GMT. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.87 percent, after the government's fiscal first-half borrowing falls marginally below expectations, lower supply in April. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.98/99 per dollar versus 54.1650/1750 at close on Monday, tracking mild gains in the domestic share market and stronger regional peers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.49 percent and the five-year OIS rate steady at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.70/7.80 percent.