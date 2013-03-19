STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 1.2 percent and the broader NSE index 1.3 percent lower, after a key regional ally pulled out of the country's ruling coalition and after the central bank issued a statement that was seen as cautious on future rate cuts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield rose as much as 2 basis points (bps) to 7.90 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 53.22/23 per dollar versus 54.1650/1750 at close on Monday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate up 4 bps at 7.54 percent and the five-year OIS rate up 5 bps at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Monday's close of 7.70/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)