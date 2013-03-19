STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index down 1.48 percent and the broader NSE index
1.53 percent lower, after a key regional ally pulled out of the
country's ruling coalition on a day which also had the central
bank saying scope for further interest rate cut was limited.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points
(bps) higher at 7.90 percent after the central bank's statement
was seen casting doubts over future monetary easing.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.37/38 per dollar
versus 54.1650/1750 at close on Monday, tracking the fall in
equities on concerns about the fate of future reforms.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate up 4 bps at 7.54 percent and the five-year
OIS rate up 5 bps at 7.19 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate lower at 7.60/7.70 percent
versus Monday's close of 7.70/7.80 percent, realigning with the
new repo rate of 7.50 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)